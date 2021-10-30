Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $38.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.42.

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,174. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

