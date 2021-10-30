Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.