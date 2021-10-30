Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 800,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,024. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $734.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $132,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

