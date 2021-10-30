Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $216.81. 980,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,586. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

