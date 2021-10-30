Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $84.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. 187,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fabrinet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 21.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

