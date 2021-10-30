Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $254.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.21. 203,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,176. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $257.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

