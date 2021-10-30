Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives $78.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

