Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Alamos Gold worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.