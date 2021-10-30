Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 42,347 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

