Capital International Investors Purchases 132,356 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 980,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,356 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.88% of Essent Group worth $44,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 55,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

