McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $255.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

NYSE MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.07. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

