Capital International Investors Invests $59.90 Million in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,842,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.93% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other Momentive Global news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $34,829.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

MNTV opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.