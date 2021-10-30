First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.04. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

