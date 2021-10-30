Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $102.30

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

