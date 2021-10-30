Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

