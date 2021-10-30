Timberland Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

TSBK opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

