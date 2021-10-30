Papa John’s International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $124.08 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

