LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of LPLA opened at $164.02 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

