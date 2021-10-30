Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.31. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 29,175 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

