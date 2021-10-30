Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.62

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.62 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.33 ($0.32). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 40,885 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £15.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.