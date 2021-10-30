BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $553.37

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.37 ($7.23) and traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.47). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.41), with a volume of 147,650 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other news, insider David Cheyne purchased 11,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

