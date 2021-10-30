Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 649,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,193. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.