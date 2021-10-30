MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.66. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 68,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.