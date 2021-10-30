Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altamira Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 49,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,541. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

