Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,800 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the September 30th total of 478,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSCW remained flat at $$0.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,617,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCW. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Color Star Technology by 962.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 191,801 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

