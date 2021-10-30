AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 61.5% in October

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter worth $654,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWAW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 20,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

