Putnam Investments LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,698,433 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Himax Technologies worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

HIMX opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.