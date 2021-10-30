Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

