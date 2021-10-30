Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,924,000.

ELAT opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

