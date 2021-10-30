Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 73.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,050 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Diversey were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSEY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

