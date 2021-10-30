Putnam Investments LLC Sells 167,324 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,324 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

