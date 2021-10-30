Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.30.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

