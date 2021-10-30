Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,982 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Life Storage worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $5,621,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.81 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

