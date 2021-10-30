SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCBGF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of SCBGF stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. SIG Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

