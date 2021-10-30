Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.14-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCI opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

