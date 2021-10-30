MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

MTY opened at C$60.50 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

