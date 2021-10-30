MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

MTY opened at C$60.50 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.