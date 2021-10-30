Morgan Stanley Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $166.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar has a one year low of $153.04 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

