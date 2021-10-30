Invacare (NYSE:IVC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE IVC opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Invacare has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invacare by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter worth $9,112,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 48.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invacare by 321.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 255,656 shares during the period.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

