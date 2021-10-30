Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,728 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,089,000 after buying an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $810.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $717.29 and a 200 day moving average of $612.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.00.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

