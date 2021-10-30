Everest Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Everest has a market cap of $36.29 million and approximately $433,129.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

