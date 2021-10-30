InsaneCoin (INSN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 78.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $367,006.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00297643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,856,855 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.