Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $10.02 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Ergo has a market cap of $320.89 million and $6.86 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $10.02 or 0.00016237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.87 or 0.07007051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.89 or 0.00312436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.33 or 0.00956213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.26 or 0.00432902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00263463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00256657 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

