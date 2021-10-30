Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

