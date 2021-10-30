Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. FMR LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,784.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,657.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,561.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,844.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

