Morgan Stanley Has $226.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,931,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $226,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.