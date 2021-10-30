ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

VIAC opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

