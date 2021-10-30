Capital International Investors Invests $15.41 Million in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,246,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

