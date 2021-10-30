EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $673.24 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $674.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.