87,353 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,828,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $61.65 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

