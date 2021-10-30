311,196 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sun Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.95. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

